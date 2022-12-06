NFL World Reacts To Concerning Odell Beckham Report

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. may have to wait until 2023 before he returns to the football field.

According to ESPN reporter Ed Werder, the Cowboys have concerns about Beckham's availability for the rest of the 2022 season. He apparently has not progressed enough to ensure he would play before mid-January.

The Cowboys' concerns about Beckham surfaced after he finished his physical. That's obviously not an ideal update for the star wideout.

It's possible the Cowboys are leaking information as a negotiation tactic. However, the way the team's tune about Beckham changed makes it seem like this information is legit.

"This either sucks or Jerry Jones is using this as a negotiating tactic to drive the price down and honestly neither scenario leaves me feeling warm and fuzzy," Ian Scheuring said.

"So, ultimately, Odell Beckham might have to wait for 2023 free agency to land with a team, if other team doctors feel the same way," Henry McKenna tweeted.

"As I wrote earlier this month, if it turns out that OBJ waits until 2023, I would bet the Rams would pursue him hard once again," Jourdan Rodrigue commented. "Offer for 2022 was always really built around the injury/returning from it."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already said that he wouldn't be very confident in signing Beckham without seeing him work out.

Football fans would love to see Beckham back on the gridiron within the next few weeks. That being said, it seems like we'll have to wait a bit longer for that to happen.