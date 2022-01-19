The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys-49ers Ratings News

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the 49ersARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say Sunday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers delivered.

On Wednesday morning, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon revealed the ratings for the Cowboys-49ers game. It turns out this showdown averaged 41.496 million viewers across both networks.

CBS also announced that Sunday’s game peaked with more than 50 million viewers tuning in for the end of the game. That makes it the most-watched game on Wild Card Weekend in seven years. Additionally, the ratings for this slot are up 35 percent from last year.

Paramount+ had a productive Sunday as well, registering its most-streamed non-Super Bowl weekend ever.

Although the ratings for the Cowboys-49ers game were magnificent, not too many people were surprised by this news.

“No one should be surprised,” one person said in response to the ratings.

“You put the Cowboys and 49ers on a Sunday afternoon, it’s going to rate well. 50 million people watched the end of that game,” another said. “Just insane. And the ratings will only get better with each passing round. No doubt about that. The NFL remains the best.”

One fan had a hilarious reaction to the ratings for the Cowboys-49ers game, saying “Damn Cowboys…. People love to watch you lose and us fans love to watch in agony.”

Clearly, the NFL remains king.

The ratings for this weekend’s CBS slot should be excellent as well, as the Bills and Chiefs will square off on Sunday night.

