NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle.

Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.

Peters, 40, started 15 games last season for the Chicago Bears. He had an incredible run with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2020.

Cowboys fans seem to be content with this news.

"He was always there as a decent option, and didn’t want to go to camp anyway," a fan tweeted. "So team wisely used that time to give the young cats reps while Cowboys nation lit its collective hair on fire."

Eagles fans, however, don't want a franchise legend like Peters to join the Cowboys.

Peters is one of the best offensive tackles of his generation. Since entering the league in 2004, he has earned Pro Bowl honors a whopping nine times.

While there's no denying that Peters' best days are behind him, the Cowboys wouldn't be taking a huge risk by signing him.