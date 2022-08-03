NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency Signing

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Fans hold a sign before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defense this Wednesday, signing veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was first to report the move.

Barr, 30, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team through the 2021 season.

Over the course of Barr's eight-year run with the Vikings, he compiled 495 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 31 passes defended, 17.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions.

The days of Barr being a Pro Bowl linebacker might be over, but he won't have to play at that level in order to make an impact.

Dallas already has notable players at linebacker in Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Jabril Cox. All the Cowboys need Barr to do is be a solid role player.

For the most part, Cowboys fans are on board with this signing.

The official terms of Barr's contract aren't out yet. The expectation is that it's a one-year deal for the UCLA product.

We'll find out this fall if Barr can make an impact for the Cowboys.