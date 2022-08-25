NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Crushing Injury News

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Tyron Smith #77 of the Dallas Cowboys takes the field before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith left Wednesday's practice with an apparent leg injury. On Thursday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on the All-Pro's status.

Smith has reportedly suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee. This is the same injury that New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton suffered in training camp.

Rapoport said this injury occurs when the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee gets pulled off the bone. Smith will need surgery to correct this issue.

If Smith is able to return to the field, it won't be until December. However, that's actually an optimistic timeline for him.

As you'd expect, Cowboys fans are devastated by this news.

Without Smith, the Cowboys' offensive line will have to find a way to keep Dak Prescott protected for all 17 games. That's not an easy task.

Despite how serious this injury is for Smith, he managed to walk off the field on Wednesday.

The Cowboys drafted an offensive tackle with their first-round pick this year, but the coaching staff has been utilizing Tyler Smith at left guard throughout training camp. Perhaps they'll switch him back to his natural position.

Assuming the Cowboys don't make a massive move in the next two weeks, Smith will most likely see the field sooner than people expected.