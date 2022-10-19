NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Dak Prescott Announcement

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dak Prescott is inactive for the game due to a cal injury. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys received magnificent news this Wednesday regarding Dak Prescott. He has been medically cleared to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Prescott underwent surgery on his thumb following the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush started during his absence, leading the team to a 4-1 record.

Despite being medically cleared for action, Prescott has a few more hurdles to get past. Not only is he expected to throw 40-50 passes at practice Wednesday, he's expected to participate in a mock game.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say Cowboys fans are glad that Prescott is back.

"Oh thank god," one fan said.

"Now we move," another fan wrote.

RJ Ochoa tweeted, "The NFL messed up and let the Cowboys get to 4-2 without Dak Prescott."

If all goes well at practice this week, Prescott should be in line to start against the Lions.

Detroit has the worst scoring defense in the NFL, allowing 34 points per game. Prescott will have plenty of chances to knock off the rust from his injury if he starts.

The Cowboys will provide an official update on Prescott this Friday.