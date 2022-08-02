NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Injury News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' worst nightmare is now a reality. Free-agent acquisition James Washington suffered a serious injury during Monday's practice.

According to multiple reports, Washington fractured his foot during training camp this Monday afternoon.

Initial timetables suggest Washington will miss six weeks at the minimum and could miss as many as 10 weeks.

A terrible setback for both Washington and the Cowboys offense.

"#Cowboys WR James Washington fractured his right foot in practice today, and will undergo surgery. He’s expected to miss roughly 6-10 weeks. With a lack of depth at the WR position, Dallas could turn to veteran Noah Brown. (Rookies Jalen Tolbert & KaVontae Turpin in house.)," wrote Kayla Burton.

"The Cowboys will be without WR James Washington for 6-10 weeks because of a fractured right foot suffered Monday, according to multiple sources. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday in Dallas," said Todd Archer.

Here's the play where James Washington's injury appeared to occur.

"Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play," said Michael Gehlken.

Let's hope Washington gets healthy soon. First, it sounds like the former Pittsburgh Steelers will undergo surgery to repair his broken foot.