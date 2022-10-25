NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Free Agent Signing News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 this past Sunday, but cornerback Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending injury.

Lewis was placed on injured reserve because of a Lisfranc injury. He'll undergo surgery fairly soon.

In six appearances this season, Lewis has 26 total tackles and an interception. The Cowboys will miss his contributions.

In an effort to replace Lewis for the second half of the season, the Cowboys are expected to sign veteran cornerback Kendall Sheffield. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report this signing.

Fans quickly pointed out that Sheffield played for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back in Atlanta.

"This definitely a Dan Quinn thing. Drafted him in 2019," one person said.

"I dig it," another person wrote.

Sheffield, a former fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, was drafted by the Falcons in 2019.

The Falcons waived Sheffield back in May. He was then claimed by the Texans.

In 38 career games, Sheffield has 101 total tackles, six pass deflections and two forced fumbles.