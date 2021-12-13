NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Monday Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys got back on track with a win over the Washington Football Team yesterday, but they still have injury woes that are frustrating the team.

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that star left tackle Tyron Smith has already been ruled out for this coming week. McCarthy said that Smith may have aggravated the same injury that kept him out of several games earlier this season.

Smith started the last three games after missing Weeks 9 through 11. The Cowboys have gone 8-2 in games he starts and just 1-2 without him.

Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated with the current situation. Some believe that the team should let Smith rest up completely to preserve himself for the playoffs while others already think the team needs to prioritize offensive line next season.

Tyron Smith has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL for over decade. He made seven straight Pro Bowls between 2013 and 2019 and was a two-time First-Team All-Pro.

But injuries have started to become an issue for him. After missing just one game in his first five seasons, Smith has not played a full season since 2015. He’s missed 29 games over the past six seasons.

Injuries are probably only going to get more frequent as Smith approaches his mid-30s. In the meantime, the Cowboys need to ensure he’s healthy to cross the finish line this season.

When will we see Tyron Smith again for the Cowboys?