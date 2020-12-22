NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Not Having Any Pro Bowlers

The NFL named the complete NFC and AFC Pro Bowl rosters on Monday, rewarding some of the league’s best competitors for impressive regular seasons. Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers headlined each group for the unique 2020 edition of the showcase.

Notably absent from the rosters were any Cowboys players.

For the first time in 30 years, Dallas had no members of its organization make the NFC Pro Bowl team. Although it’s not exactly shocking for the 5-9 Cowboys, the lack of any players is a giant knock to one of the league’s most historic franchises.

Dallas might’ve lost it’s best chance to send a player to the Pro Bowl when quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a gruesome season injury earlier this year. As a result, three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott struggled to match his past success and also missed out on a nod.

But perhaps the biggest snubs came to defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence and offensive lineman Zack Martin.

Lawrence, a 28-year-old edge rusher is in the midst of one of his best years in Dallas. Through 14 games, he totaled 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 50 total tackles, all ranking among the best in the NFC. He previously made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018.

Unfortunately, Martin also found himself injured this season, missing six full games with a hurt calf. 2020 will mark the first time in seven years that he missed a Pro Bowl nomination.

Even with the possible snubs, NFL fans couldn’t help themselves from making fun of the Cowboys on Twitter.

Cowboys left off Pro Bowl roster, ending a streak of 30 straight seasons@GehlkenNFL | #CowboysNation https://t.co/Dk2W1Q3HJj — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) December 22, 2020

Ladies and Gents, introducing the 2021 Pro Bowl Dallas Cowboys: pic.twitter.com/rjtRAfFeC5 — Tank Commander MARA (@EmperorMara) December 22, 2020

Last time the Cowboys didn't have a player named to the Pro Bowl the Berlin Wall was still standing. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 22, 2020

No cowboys made the Probowl. LOL. 🤣 — Washington Realm (@WashingtonRealm) December 22, 2020

Wow. No Cowboys in the Pro Bowl. Even in bad years they usually have someone. — Sandra Turner (@wfaasandra) December 22, 2020

When all is said and done this year, 2020 will be a season to forget for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. With constant injuries to the team’s best players and a roster that struggled to meet expectations, there will be plenty to address this offseason.

The Pro Bowl will also look a little different this year. The league plans to put together a virtual experience after canceling the actual game due to COVID-19 concerns.

Either way, no Cowboys players will be on-line when the virtual Pro Bowl takes place.