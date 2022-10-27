NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Notable Injury News

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view after the Dallas Cowboys scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys' list of injuries is getting longer each week. On Thursday, the team added Micah Parsons to their injury report.

Parsons is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. He was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's practice.

Not having Parsons this weekend against the Chicago Bears would be a tough pill to swallow. The talented linebacker from Penn State has been sensational this season.

In seven games, Parsons has 32 combined tackles, 14 quarterback hits, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Cowboys fans can't wait for Parsons to get some well-earned rest during the bye week.

"Bye week needs to hurry up and get here," one fan said.

"Micah can have my shoulder," a second fan tweeted.

"Sheesh, thank god the bye week is almost here," another fan wrote.

The Cowboys should provide another update on Parsons this Friday.

For now, Parsons is on track to suit up this weekend. That could change in the next 24 hours though.