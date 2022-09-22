NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Quarterback Controversy News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott will miss his second straight game on Monday night when the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants.

Cooper Rush started in Prescott's place last weekend and played well in Dallas' win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On Thursday, Jerry Jones was asked about a potential QB controversy, and he didn't hesitate to say he'd welcome it.

"Of course I would," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. Jones added that a QB controversy means Rush would continue to play effectively.

Jerry may be putting the hard sell on here, but it seems clear that a quarterback controversy is not going to happen.

"We asked Zeke [Elliott] about this and others bringing up this narratives. 'Jerry wants you clicking and listening to all of it. Marketing' adds media says outrageous things for the clicks," said NFL Network's Jane Slater. "No controversy in the locker room. 4 is the guy."

"Proof Jerry [loves] attention more than winning," said one Twitter user.

"Fire this [front office' to the moon," said another.

Yeah, it doesn't appear that Cowboys fans are enjoying what Jerry had to say.

We are fully expecting to see Prescott back in the starting lineup once he's healthy, whenever that is.

In the meantime, Rush will start at MetLife Stadium Monday night.