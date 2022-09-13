NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Trade Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are apparently sticking with what they have as they try to replace injured quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, barring an "unforeseen change," the Cowboys don't intend to pursue a trade for a quarterback. Prescott had surgery on his injured thumb yesterday, and depending on what timeline you listen to, he could be back within the next four weeks or miss 6-to-8.

By relying on their internal options, Dallas will be using Cooper Rush as its starter with Will Grier as the backup. There's not exactly a lot of upside with either player.

"There is no path worth pursuing at this point for the Cowboys as far as another quarterback is concerned," wrote RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys in response to Fowler's report. "That's why you take this position (and others) seriously in the actual offseason. They went at it like they always do and now they have to rely on Cooper Rush."

Other Cowboys fans are noting that even if the team went out and traded for Jimmy Garoppolo or a QB like him, it wouldn't solve the other personnel issues Dallas has.

The best-case scenario for the Cowboys may be for Rush to hold down the fort and for Prescott to be back sooner than anticipated.

Dallas did not place the Pro Bowl quarterback on injured reserve, with owner Jerry Jones saying the team "feels better" about Prescott's prognosis following surgery.