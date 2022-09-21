NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Tryout News

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys were very busy this Wednesday afternoon. Per a report from ESPN's Todd Archer, the team worked out seven players.

Wide receivers Reggie Roberson, Ra'Shaun Henry and John Hightower were all brought in for a workout this Wednesday. The real headline though is that Dallas worked out three quarterbacks.

Case Cookus, J'Mar Smith and Reid Sinnett all worked out for the Cowboys today.

The reactions to this news are quite comical.

"When you have Case Keenum and Ja'Marr Chase at home," one fan said.

"Cowboys shop at Walmart for free agents every season," another fan tweeted.

"Ok there's no way half of these guys even exist," a fan responded.

Cookus, 26, recently played for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL. He had 1,334 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Smith, meanwhile, played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. He finished the season with 1,573 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

As for Sinnett, he last played for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Iowa native was released on Sept. 7.

It's unclear if the Cowboys will sign any of these three quarterbacks.