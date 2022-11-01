NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Roster Cut News

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Back in 2019, the Dallas Cowboys picked defensive tackle Trysten Hill in the second round of the NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys released Hill after three-plus seasons. The former UCF star appeared in only 25 games with Dallas, thanks to a slow start as a rookie and injuries in 2020 and 2021.

In seven games this season, Hill registered six tackles and three quarterback hits.

While his production with the Cowboys was disappointing, the Twitter comments in response to Hill's release are full of fans of other teams thinking he'd be a decent fit.

"The #Browns still need more DTs," a Cleveland diehard said.

"Seahawks should be interested," said a Seattle supporter.

"I did want Patriots to draft him. If he's really cheap maybe take a shot on him," a New England fan added.

"Go get him @steelers," chimed in a Pittsburgh fan.

"Now this is someone who could be a good fit in Atlanta if he'd buy into the culture," said draft analyst and Falcons fan Scott Carasik.

"Ring ring Tampa," contributed a Bucs fan.

Someone will likely claim Hill in the coming days. At worst, he is young--24 years old--and cheap depth for a team.