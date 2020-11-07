The Dallas Cowboys have finally made a decision on who their starting quarterback will be this weekend. It came down to Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert, but only one can inherit the role as the starter.

The Cowboys are down to their fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks following some terrible injury luck this season. First, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Backup Andy Dalton then suffered a concussion a few weeks ago.

Dalton was supposed to return from concussion protocol this weekend, but that won’t be the case. The Cowboys’ backup was placed on the reserve list due to the pandemic. That means Mike McCarthy has to go even further down the quarterback depth chart for this Sunday’s game.

Ben DiNucci, the Cowboys’ previous third-team quarterback, didn’t impress in his lone start last week. Dallas has instead turned to Rush and Gilbert this week in practice. It looks like it’ll be Gilbert getting the start this Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now the plan is set: It’s Garrett Gilbert as the #Cowboys starter. https://t.co/ZbCw0CYBYZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

Naturally, NFL and Cowboys fans are sending in their reactions to the latest Cowboys’ news, via Twitter. It’s safe to say fans are worried about Gilbert’s well-being going up against the toughest defense in the league.

Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

McCarthy telling Garrett Gilbert he’s getting the start against the Steelers D pic.twitter.com/b2FkmNRpKv — Tony Digs (@ToneDigz) November 7, 2020

Let's see what Garrett Gilbert is made of 😤 pic.twitter.com/mjobAsH3Ge — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNationCP) November 7, 2020

Steelers loosely prepared for Garrett Gilbert to start for Cowboys, knowing he’s had more experience in this year’s Dallas offense and is a change of pace from Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 7, 2020

We’ll get our first look at Garrett Gilbert as the Cowboys’ starter this Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.