The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Starting QB Decision

A closeup of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet.ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have finally made a decision on who their starting quarterback will be this weekend. It came down to Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert, but only one can inherit the role as the starter.

The Cowboys are down to their fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks following some terrible injury luck this season. First, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Backup Andy Dalton then suffered a concussion a few weeks ago.

Dalton was supposed to return from concussion protocol this weekend, but that won’t be the case. The Cowboys’ backup was placed on the reserve list due to the pandemic. That means Mike McCarthy has to go even further down the quarterback depth chart for this Sunday’s game.

Ben DiNucci, the Cowboys’ previous third-team quarterback, didn’t impress in his lone start last week. Dallas has instead turned to Rush and Gilbert this week in practice. It looks like it’ll be Gilbert getting the start this Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Naturally, NFL and Cowboys fans are sending in their reactions to the latest Cowboys’ news, via Twitter. It’s safe to say fans are worried about Gilbert’s well-being going up against the toughest defense in the league.

Take a look at a few of those reactions in the tweets below.

We’ll get our first look at Garrett Gilbert as the Cowboys’ starter this Sunday when the Cowboys take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.