NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Surprising Win In Minnesota

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott against the Vikings.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t done just yet.

Dallas remains in the hunt for the NFC East win – and a playoff berth – following Sunday night’s surprising win in Minnesota.

The Cowboys, led by big games from Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb, upset the Vikings on the road on Sunday. Dallas topped Minnesota, 31-28. The Cowboys are now 3-7 on the season, while the Vikings are 4-6.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the Cowboys’ big win tonight.

“WOOOOOOHOOOOOOOO!!!! IT HAS BEEN SO LONG SINCE I FELT THIS WAY,” FOX Sports 1 personality and Cowboys fan Skip Bayless wrote.

 

“Cowboys with some clever play calling late in this game. Deserve credit for that. Fooled Vikings defense several times,” Colin Cowherd wrote.

Here’s an updated look at the NFC East standings:

Eagles: 3-6-1

Cowboys: 3-7

Giants: 3-7

Washington: 3-7

Yes, everyone is still alive.

It’s going to be quite a finish in the NFC East, and that’s not necessarily a good thing. There’s a real possibility of a 5-win team (or worse) making the playoffs this year.

But the Cowboys deserve to celebrate on Sunday night. Winning on the road isn’t easy and the Cowboys secured one tonight.

Dallas is set to host Washington on Thanksgiving day.


