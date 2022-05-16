NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Valuation Speculation

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

How much are the Dallas Cowboys worth? Over $6 billion, per reports, but, Jerry Jones claims he could get 11 figures for the franchise.

Jones, who purchased the team for $140 million in 1989. told Peter King of NBC Sports that he could get $10 billion for the organization if he chose to sell it.

That won't be happening, as Jones also told King he'll never sell the Cowboys. But the $10 billion figure he threw out there has gotten people talking.

If Jones' estimation is accurate, it has to be at least a little tempting to look into selling.

However, he doesn't need the money, and he clearly loves running an NFL team too much to ever relinquish that role.

For better or worse, he's going to be in charge in Dallas for the rest of his life.