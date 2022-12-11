NFL World Reacts To Cowboys vs. Texans Finish
The Dallas Cowboys escaped with an ugly 27-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Dallas only secured the victory by driving 98 yards after stopping the Texans on 4th-and-goal. Ezekiel Elliott's two-yard plunge with 41 seconds remaining accounted for the winning points.
The win moved Dallas to 10-3 and kept their NFC East hopes alive. It also secured their first back-to-back double-digit win seasons since 1995-96.
Around the NFL world, the reactions to the Cowboys avoiding disaster were mixed.
"The Dallas Cowboys just saved a sorry performance as by far the biggest favorite of the NFL season with a GREAT DEFENSIVE STAND FOLLOWED BY A GREAT 98-YARD DRIVE," said Skip Bayless. "What a 3rd-down tackle by DLaw! What big throws to Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz! What a call for game-winning TD!"
"Ugly, ugly win for the #Cowboys. But never apologize for a win," said Marcus Mosher of PFF and "Locked on Cowboys."
"Boys fans scoffing at a win, like they’re above a tough one or an undeserved one," said former NFL lineman George Foster. "Dominating is not their recent pedigree. They’re just having a good season. But football is hard. Better take them wins, however they come."
"Dallas Cowboys win. Take the W, Clean up the mistakes, on to Jacksonville," chimed in a fan of America's Team.
With this win under their belt, the Cowboys will head to Jacksonville next weekend before a Christmas Eve showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas then closes out the season with back-to-back road games against Tennessee and Washington.