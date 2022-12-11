NFL World Reacts To Cowboys vs. Texans Finish

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball in the fourth quarter a game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys escaped with an ugly 27-23 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Dallas only secured the victory by driving 98 yards after stopping the Texans on 4th-and-goal. Ezekiel Elliott's two-yard plunge with 41 seconds remaining accounted for the winning points.

The win moved Dallas to 10-3 and kept their NFC East hopes alive. It also secured their first back-to-back double-digit win seasons since 1995-96.

Around the NFL world, the reactions to the Cowboys avoiding disaster were mixed.

"The Dallas Cowboys just saved a sorry performance as by far the biggest favorite of the NFL season with a GREAT DEFENSIVE STAND FOLLOWED BY A GREAT 98-YARD DRIVE," said Skip Bayless. "What a 3rd-down tackle by DLaw! What big throws to Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz! What a call for game-winning TD!"

"Ugly, ugly win for the #Cowboys. But never apologize for a win," said Marcus Mosher of PFF and "Locked on Cowboys."

"Boys fans scoffing at a win, like they’re above a tough one or an undeserved one," said former NFL lineman George Foster. "Dominating is not their recent pedigree. They’re just having a good season. But football is hard. Better take them wins, however they come."

"Dallas Cowboys win. Take the W, Clean up the mistakes, on to Jacksonville," chimed in a fan of America's Team.

With this win under their belt, the Cowboys will head to Jacksonville next weekend before a Christmas Eve showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas then closes out the season with back-to-back road games against Tennessee and Washington.