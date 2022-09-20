NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Wide Receiver Release News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys released rookie undrafted free agent wide receiver Dennis Houston on Tuesday.

Normally, this wouldn't be big news, even though Houston did catch two passes in the season opener. However, Cowboys fans have been discussing what the next step following Houston's release will be.

Will third-round rookie Jalen Tolbert finally be active this week. Or will Michael Gallup be making his much-anticipated return to the field after suffering a torn ACL late last season?

It certainly seems like Gallup or Tolbert, if not both, will be dressed and active Monday night at MetLife Stadium.

Coming off a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the 1-1 Cowboys will face the surprising 2-0 New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.