NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Wide Receiver Signing

The Dallas Cowboys are indeed adding a veteran wide receiver--but his name isn't Odell Beckham Jr.

Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts star T.Y. Hilton, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater.

Slater first reported to "keep an eye on" the Cowboys pursuing Hilton earlier this afternoon.

Hilton is reportedly on a visit with the Cowboys and his signing will be official soon. The reactions to him joining Dallas have been mixed.

"W signing," declared one fan.

"All that twerking for OBJ just to end up with a washed TY Hilton," tweeted a laughing Eagles fan.

"No more obj talk," countered a Dallas fan happy to done with the speculation.

"Am I going to root for the Cowboys in the playoffs?" wondered Colts podcaster Michael Pevia.

"Good for him, hurts but glad he’s getting another chance in the league!" chimed in another Colts fan.

In 143 career games over 10 seasons with Indianapolis, Hilton registered 631 receptions, 9,691 receiving yards and 53 touchdowns. He made four-straight Pro Bowls from 2014-17.

With the Cowboys, he'll team up with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown at wide receiver.