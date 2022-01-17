NFL World Reacts To Crazy Cowboys-49ers Ending

We’ve seen many crazy playoff endings over the years, but nothing quite like what just happened in the 49ers-Cowboys game.

With 14 seconds remaining, the Cowboys had 1st-and-10 at the San Francisco 41, trailing 23-17. Dallas had no timeouts remaining, so whatever play they ran would [presumably] have to be a quick one.

Shockingly, the Cowboys called a quarterback draw with Dak Prescott. The play gained 17 yards, but by the time the ref was able to get the ball spotted, the clock expired on Dallas.

Here's how the #49ers–#Cowboys game ended: Per NFL rules, Dak can't spot the ball on his own and snap it. Ball must be spotted by the ref. By the time that happened, clock reached triple zeroes. pic.twitter.com/NY9H7IHmsD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2022

Immediately, NFL Twitter exploded. People were yelling about the refs, yelling about the play call, yelling about Mike McCarthy needing to be fired.

You name it, and someone said it. Here’s just a snippet of the reaction.

You can blame the refs all you want but not sure what that play call was. You don’t have enough time to do that. You need 15 seconds minimum. Not sure if that was Dak ad-libbing or the actual calls but yowza that was bad. — NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) January 17, 2022

IS IT THE COWBOYS' FAULT THAT THE UMPIRE WASN'T CAPABLE OF KEEPING UP WITH THE PLAY? HE SHOULD'VE BEEN FOLLOWING DAK ON A DEAD SPRINT. IF HE HAD, HE WOULD'VE HAD TIME TO SET THE BALL BEFORE DAK'S SPIKE. INSTEAD, WE GOT SCREWED. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 17, 2022

Beyond the play call:

Dak has to get down earlier. Has to.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 17, 2022

Cowboys gonna look at those 75 penalties and be sick — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 17, 2022

That play call. How stupid can you get? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys always find fun ways to lose — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 17, 2022

That’s one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life You cannot keep the HC after that — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2022

This is an awful play call and awful execution for @dallascowboys Awful pic.twitter.com/yMjoPA7MuZ — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2022

On what planet do you think that, with 14 seconds left and no timeouts, you can run it up the middle, slide with 8 seconds left, and have enough time to spike it with 1 second left? https://t.co/p6DAbgMGcT — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) January 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/Gil_Brandt/status/1482880806334861313?s=20

Cowboys have only themselves to blame for trusting refs to do anything quickly and efficiently https://t.co/aIT01geztV — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys losing in the playoffs is something that happens fairly regularly. We have to admit though, they managed to do it in incredibly unique fashion this time.

What a finish to what was a wacky game all-around.