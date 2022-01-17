The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Crazy Cowboys-49ers Ending

Dak Prescott before the Cowboys-49ers gameARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys takes a moment prior to playing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

We’ve seen many crazy playoff endings over the years, but nothing quite like what just happened in the 49ers-Cowboys game.

With 14 seconds remaining, the Cowboys had 1st-and-10 at the San Francisco 41, trailing 23-17. Dallas had no timeouts remaining, so whatever play they ran would [presumably] have to be a quick one.

Shockingly, the Cowboys called a quarterback draw with Dak Prescott. The play gained 17 yards, but by the time the ref was able to get the ball spotted, the clock expired on Dallas.

Immediately, NFL Twitter exploded. People were yelling about the refs, yelling about the play call, yelling about Mike McCarthy needing to be fired.

You name it, and someone said it. Here’s just a snippet of the reaction.

 

 

The Cowboys losing in the playoffs is something that happens fairly regularly. We have to admit though, they managed to do it in incredibly unique fashion this time.

What a finish to what was a wacky game all-around.

