NFL World Reacts To Crazy Steelers vs. Cowboys Finish

Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Pittsburgh SteelersARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Garrett Gilbert #3 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It was not a pretty or seamless victory, but the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-0 on the season with a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys today.

Trailing 19-9 entering the fourth quarter, the Steelers scored 15 unanswered points to earn the W. Despite starting Garrett Gilbert, their fourth different starting quarterback this season, and having a roster that has been depleted by injuries, the Cowboys pushed Pittsburgh to the brink.

The ending of this game was especially crazy. With less than a minute to play, facing fourth down deep in Dallas territory, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin elected to go for it on 4th-and-1.

Running back James Conner was stopped short, giving the Cowboys the ball back with 38 seconds and no timeouts remaining. Dallas actually got down to the Steelers’ 23-yard-line, but Gilbert’s final pass attempt looked like this.

Talk about surviving. That’s what the Steelers did here, though in the NFL you never apologize for a win.

Still, the reactions from around the Twitter world all seemed to center around Pittsburgh barely escaping more than anything.

Amazingly, this is the first time the Steelers have started 8-0, which seems crazy considering the franchise’s illustrious history.

Of course, being undefeated now doesn’t mean anything to fans if Pittsburgh isn’t playing for the team’s seventh Super Bowl title come February.


