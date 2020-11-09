NFL World Reacts To Crazy Steelers vs. Cowboys Finish

It was not a pretty or seamless victory, but the Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 8-0 on the season with a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys today.

Trailing 19-9 entering the fourth quarter, the Steelers scored 15 unanswered points to earn the W. Despite starting Garrett Gilbert, their fourth different starting quarterback this season, and having a roster that has been depleted by injuries, the Cowboys pushed Pittsburgh to the brink.

The ending of this game was especially crazy. With less than a minute to play, facing fourth down deep in Dallas territory, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin elected to go for it on 4th-and-1.

Running back James Conner was stopped short, giving the Cowboys the ball back with 38 seconds and no timeouts remaining. Dallas actually got down to the Steelers’ 23-yard-line, but Gilbert’s final pass attempt looked like this.

Steelers stay undefeated. Barely. They had their hands full with a depleted Cowboys team today. pic.twitter.com/Y116w2Ssxr — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 9, 2020

Talk about surviving. That’s what the Steelers did here, though in the NFL you never apologize for a win.

Still, the reactions from around the Twitter world all seemed to center around Pittsburgh barely escaping more than anything.

ANDDDDD SCENE — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) November 9, 2020

Somehow the Steelers gut one out. 24-19 final score. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 9, 2020

Steelers win, but Cowboys have a throw into the end zone on final play. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 9, 2020

A win is a win, but that's a crock of ***t. Tomlin's an idiot. — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) November 9, 2020

I’ll say it again “not kicking the field goal was the right decision.” The play call sucked. The only way the Steelers were losing is something crazy like a blocked field goal which the Cowboys already had done — Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) November 9, 2020

NFL's only unbeaten's still unbeaten. Steelers are 8-0 for the first time in their storied history—tho it was harder than it probably shoulda been. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 9, 2020

Great job, Garrett Gilbert, just hanging in, taking all those shots from the NFL's most hellacious pass rush, making a game of it when everyone thought this would be a home embarrassment for Jerry Jones. I am shocked and impressed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 9, 2020

The Steelers have major issues on offense. They keep pace for the 1 seed but they have to figure out ways to get more explosive on that side of the ball. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 9, 2020

Is the goal of the Steelers to sneak by the Cowboys or compete for a Super Bowl? I’m thinking about the latter. https://t.co/BUQnJ4lpzE — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 9, 2020

Amazingly, this is the first time the Steelers have started 8-0, which seems crazy considering the franchise’s illustrious history.

Of course, being undefeated now doesn’t mean anything to fans if Pittsburgh isn’t playing for the team’s seventh Super Bowl title come February.