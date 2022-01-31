NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Pro Bowl News

A handful of the NFL’s top stars are skipping this year’s Pro Bowl to recover from the longest regular season in league history. The latest to join that group is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Prescott will forego next weekend’s Pro Bowl. After coming back from a serious leg injury during the 2020 season and playing a strenuous campaign this fall, the 28-year-old is opting to use this time to rest.

“With Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson added to NFC Pro Bowl roster today, I’m told Dak Prescott passed on playing to give himself some rest after a long year of rehab from the ankle, calf and other ailments that cropped up during the season,” Archer wrote on Twitter.

Prescott bounced back from his leg injury in 2020 in an impressive way this year. He played in all 16 games and threw for 4,449, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Although he was brilliant for most of the year, a calf injury hampered Prescott down the stretch. Many fans believed that the injury ailed him heading into the playoffs and thought that he might be sitting out of the Pro Bowl as a result.

Hold on… is this a setback or a reason to worry? https://t.co/pmGVnsphfv — Tim Roberts (@21stCenturyTim) January 31, 2022

This is the closest thing I've seen to confirmation that the calf issue may have affected Dak down the stretch this season. If I missed any other reports, feel free to share below. (It could also be a convenient excuse to skip the Pro Bowl.) https://t.co/API6dG1iII — Cowboys Stats & Graphics (@CowboysStats) January 31, 2022

Selfishly like to see the Cowboys play in the Pro Bowl but this makes complete sense. https://t.co/ROj8yt6qnO — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) January 31, 2022

Whatever his reasons may be for passing on the Pro Bowl, Prescott will use the game off to try and get a head start on preparations for next year. After winning the NFC East and posting a 12-5 record, the Cowboys stumbled and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas will to improve on its 2021 performance next fall with their franchise quarterback back under center.

Without Prescott, the Pro Bowl will take place next Sunday, Feb. 6.