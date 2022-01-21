NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Punishment News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was docked $25,000 for his postgame comments about officiating following Sunday’s 23-17 playoff loss to San Francisco.

When Prescott was told that fans threw objects onto the field to express their frustration with officials, he responded by saying it was a “credit to them.” Prescott later apologized for his remarks in a multi-tweet statement.

“I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” he said in part. “[I hold] the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

The mea culpa did not spare Prescott from a league-issued fine, however. The reactions to the news ranged from those who thought it was a worthy punishment to others who thought it should have never been sent down.

Not only did the #Cowboys lead the NFL with 127 penalties, but they also led the NFL with 10 fines. This is the 10th fine, according to @spotrac. https://t.co/lBfdB78Ypy — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 20, 2022

I feel like this is dumb. Officiating has been kinda bad all year. Should probably give each player 25k for their troubles. https://t.co/RNFgpQjq07 — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) January 20, 2022

I called this on the @TMAstream. Now the only question is, how many roughing the passer calls will @dak get next season? https://t.co/PXWPamB6rB — RotoRadar Riemer (@RotoRadarRiemer) January 20, 2022

If Bruce Arians is catching a 50K fine for what some consider a “love tap”, it’s only right Dak had to get a slap on the wrist. He was out of pocket for his comments. https://t.co/DpLnfaziz2 — J.B. Ricks Sr. (@JB_Ricks) January 20, 2022

Typical #NFL – Sure the comments weren’t the best from Dak Prescott but he’s in the emotion of a playoff loss, following a big contract. This fine is rubbish! https://t.co/XHfZuarlcp — Michael Hauff (@TheFFRealist) January 20, 2022

Prescott is the second person to be fined during the playoffs, joining Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians is currently appealing the $50,000 penalty he was given for putting his hands on safety Andrew Adams after a play during Sunday’s game.