The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Punishment News

Cowboys quarterback Dak PrescottARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was docked $25,000 for his postgame comments about officiating following Sunday’s 23-17 playoff loss to San Francisco.

When Prescott was told that fans threw objects onto the field to express their frustration with officials, he responded by saying it was a “credit to them.” Prescott later apologized for his remarks in a multi-tweet statement.

“I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” he said in part. “[I hold] the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

The mea culpa did not spare Prescott from a league-issued fine, however. The reactions to the news ranged from those who thought it was a worthy punishment to others who thought it should have never been sent down.

Prescott is the second person to be fined during the playoffs, joining Bucs head coach Bruce Arians.

Arians is currently appealing the $50,000 penalty he was given for putting his hands on safety Andrew Adams after a play during Sunday’s game.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.