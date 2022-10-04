NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Recovery News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott's recovery timeline has changed a few times over the past couple of weeks. All we know is that he's not going to play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

While on 105.3 The Fan this Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Prescott's grip on a football isn't "well enough to play."

With that said, Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins provided some additional information on Prescott's recovery.

Watkins said Prescott's fracture is still healing. The plate and screws in his thumb give him a chance to return sooner than later though.

Cowboys fans are mostly in agreement that Prescott should rest until he's as close to 100 percent as possible.

"Zero rush," one fan said. "Get healed up sir."

"Let the man rest and come back for Chicago," a second fan tweeted.

"I say wait after the bye at this point," another fan commented. "One deflection from his hand could land him on IR."

Cooper Rush has done an excellent job of leading the Cowboys during Prescott's absence. He's 3-0 as the starter this season, throwing for 737 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Cowboys will be put to the test this Sunday against the Rams.