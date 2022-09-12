NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Return Date News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It's going to be a while before Dak Prescott returns for the Dallas Cowboys this season.

Prescott suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's season opener vs. the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay. He's going to be sidelined for the next six to eight weeks.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Prescott is eying a return either on Oct. 30 vs. the Chicago Bears or after the Cowboys' bye week on Nov. 13 vs. the Green Bay Packers.

"Dak Prescott is looking at a possible return for either the Oct 30 game vs the #Bears or after the bye, Nov. 13 against the #Packers," said Rapoport.

Fans are expecting Dak Prescott to return on Nov. 13 against the Packers of Green Bay. There's no reason to rush him back into action on Oct. 30 with a bye the following week.

"I say he comes back Vs the Packers. No reason to risk reinjury," said Wade Wunningham.

"In other words, Week 8 or Week 10 is the expected return date for Dak Prescott. The Cowboys' bye week is in Week 9," Connor Reynolds writes.

"Cowboys schedule Bengals @ Giants Commanders @ Rams @ Eagles Lions If we can steal 3 wins and we go 3-4 cowboys are back on top of the nfc East race," a fan said.

Hopefully Dak Prescott heals up quickly. The Cowboys need him if they are going to have any chance at winning the NFC East this season.

In the meantime, Cooper Rush will run the show for Dallas until Prescott returns.