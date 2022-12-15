NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Brother's Admission

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Dak Prescott's brother Tad is fully in the Christmas spirit. Well, sort of.

Tad Prescott informed his Twitter followers that he's looking forward to Christmas Eve, but not because of the impending arrival of Santa Claus.

"Is anyone else as excited for Christmas Eve as I am?" he asked. "It’s not the time spent with family or the gifts that have me excited. It’s waiting to watch the @dallascowboys roast the Eagles like a holiday ham. LFG boys."

Cowboys-Eagles is one of the NFL's fiercest rivalries, and next week's matchup might have major NFC East implications. Naturally, that means Prescott's tweet has fans and media talking.

"Love it," said ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"This is all I want for Christmas," said a Cowboys fan.

"We’re concerned that Dak will falter during this critical stretch of the season," added another, who clearly didn't have a problem voicing this to the quarterback's brother.

"Can we just focus on the Jags rn?" asked another Dallas diehard.

"To roast or get roasted that is the question," chimed in a fan with an affinity for Shakespeare.

The Eagles (12-1) won the first matchup against Dallas (10-3) in Philly earlier in the season. They face the Bears on Sunday while the Cowboys take on Jacksonville.

The two longtime rivals will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Christmas Eve.