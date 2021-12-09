NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Honest Admission

The Dallas Cowboys got a big morale boost today when head coach Mike McCarthy effectively guaranteed a win over the Washington Football Team this weekend. And quarterback Dak Prescott is right there with him.

Speaking to the media shortly after McCarthy, Prescott was asked if he also expects the Cowboys to win. Prescott responded with a decisive “S–t yeah.”

The Cowboys are five-point road favorites and are coming off a 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. A win over Washington would give the Cowboys a three-game cushion in the NFC East title race.

So it should be no big shock that Cowboys fans are excited at how confident the Cowboys brass are being. Just about all of them are saying that they’re ready to run through a brick wall for Dak Prescott and America’s Team.

Better be locked tf in. 7-1 all-time against them. Let’s make it 8-1, sir 🤝 https://t.co/03M0eqzzhy — Quills Dinkins (@sippinJEN_) December 9, 2021

Currently looking for a brick wall I can run through https://t.co/zn2Kz3QqQ7 — David Howman (Taylor's Version) (@_DH44_) December 9, 2021

This final five game stretch for the Dallas Cowboys will make or break their NFC East title hopes. Four of their last five games are in-division while the fifth is a Week 17 tilt with the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals.

Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career right now. He has a career-high 69-percent completion rate and a 5.5-percent touchdown rate.

He’s a huge reason the Cowboys offense is top 2 in the NFL right now. And if he keeps this up, the Cowboys will be nigh unbeatable.

Should the Cowboys be this confident heading into Sunday’s game?