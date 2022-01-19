NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s New Message For Officials

On Tuesday night, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized for what he said following Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” he said. His apology came after he seemingly agreed with fans throwing things at the refs as they ran off the field.

After learning fans threw objects at the officials, Dak responded, “Credit to them.” Prescott explained that he got caught up in the heat of the moment in a lengthy apology posted to Twitter.

“I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” he continued. “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

Fans flocked to Twitter to react to his apology.

“The comments are brutal, but I’d call this a well-done apology. It’s forthright and specific, and explains the circumstances without using them as an excuse,” one reporter said.

Not everyone believes the apology is genuine, though.

“I can tell the Org made him apologize smh,” one person said.

Not everyone thought Dak needed to apologize for his comments. However, he did the right thing in the end.

Now he and the Cowboys can focus on the 2022 season. Will Dallas finally win a playoff game next year?

We’ll find out.