NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Sunday

It hasn’t been a good performance from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday against the Cardinals.

The game has gone past the halfway point of the third quarter and Prescott doesn’t even have 150 yards through the air.

He’s missed quite a few routine throws while he’s been out there and has looked uncomfortable all game long. Dallas also doesn’t have a single yard of offense in the second half (as of this writing).

The NFL world seems to agree and thinks that this is a total off day for him.

Dak is WAY off right now. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 2, 2022

Uh … Dak was shaky and off-target on that first series. Hope he can calm down, shake it off, settle in. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

Dak is lucky Budda didn't pick him off herepic.twitter.com/ZtikUQ4nRt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

Dak is off, man … like really, off #AZvsDAL — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 2, 2022

So far, this is the offense we saw before the Washington game. Dak off, can't run inside, penalties to screw up drives. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) January 2, 2022

Dak & Kellen please get off those tablets it's not helping talk to your offense. 🗣️ — ✭ Dallas ✭ (@stickkyiickyy) January 2, 2022

As good as Dak looked last week he's looks that bad this week. Wildly off target on multiple throws. — Michael Strawn (@LifeInCharts) January 2, 2022

When Dak is off, he is absolutely terrible. No in between. — Dylan Sherman (@hilltopper889) January 2, 2022

The Cowboys already has the NFC East title locked up, but have been trying to secure the top seed in the NFC the last few weeks.

As of right now, that looks unlikely to happen unless their offense wakes up in the fourth quarter.

You can view the rest of this game on FOX.