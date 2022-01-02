The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Sunday

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in New England.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys signals at the line of scrimmage before a play against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been a good performance from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday against the Cardinals.

The game has gone past the halfway point of the third quarter and Prescott doesn’t even have 150 yards through the air.

He’s missed quite a few routine throws while he’s been out there and has looked uncomfortable all game long. Dallas also doesn’t have a single yard of offense in the second half (as of this writing).

The NFL world seems to agree and thinks that this is a total off day for him.

The Cowboys already has the NFC East title locked up, but have been trying to secure the top seed in the NFC the last few weeks.

As of right now, that looks unlikely to happen unless their offense wakes up in the fourth quarter.

You can view the rest of this game on FOX.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.