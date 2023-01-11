NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month.

The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22.

According to TMZ, there is "no plan to find and arrest" Williams and the first-year player has been asked to turn himself in. While the second-round pick seems to have avoided any major punishment, news of Williams' warrant has been met with plenty of thoughts from outsiders.

"One of our players having an arrest warrant out for him days before a playoff game is the most Dallas Cowboys s--t I’ve ever seen lol," one fan joked.

"Classic Cowboys," said a Giants fan.

"Off to a great start to the post season guys," added another Dallas diehard.

"Wtf??? Yeah Jerry, you've cursed your damn team bruh," chimed in a third Cowboys fan.

The Cowboys will take on the Buccaneers down in Tampa in an NFC Wild Card game on Monday night.