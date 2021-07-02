NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys, “Hard Knocks” News

ESPN insider Adam Schefter had major news to share with the NFL world this Friday. He announced that HBO’s Hard Knocks will feature the Dallas Cowboys this season.

NFL fans have always been fond of Hard Knocks because it gives them an inside look at how coaches and players handle training camp and preseason games. Last year, HBO followed the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams as they navigated through an offseason hindered by the pandemic.

The New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos were all in the running for Hard Knocks this year, but it turns out “America’s Team” will be in the spotlight later this summer.

Dallas has a plethora of interesting personalities on its roster, so Hard Knocks should be awfully entertaining this year. We’ll also get to see how Dak Prescott looks in camp after suffering a compound fracture to his ankle last October.

Hard Knocks will feature the Dallas Cowboys this season, per @AdamSchefter 🔹 Dak Prescott

🔹 Jerry Jones

🔹 Amari Cooper

🔹 CeeDee Lamb

🔹 Ezekiel Elliott

🔹 Demarcus Lawrence

🔹 Micah Parsons Get ready 📺🍿 pic.twitter.com/Sd9Fh8sfEZ — PFF (@PFF) July 2, 2021

Most fans believe Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be the star of Hard Knocks this year. That wouldn’t surprise us at all considering how vocal he is about the team.

Jerry Jones in every Cowboys hard knocks scene making sure he’s noticed pic.twitter.com/QkH99mzBU0 — jw (@iam_johnw2) July 2, 2021

Dallas will be under a lot of pressure this upcoming season. If head coach Mike McCarthy can’t lead the team to the playoffs, his stint with the franchise might end sooner than he imagined.

This year’s edition of Hard Knocks will debut on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

Get your popcorn ready, NFL fans.