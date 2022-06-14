Dalton Schultz Reporting On Tuesday: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After sitting out the final week of voluntary OTAs, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has decided to report for minicamp this Tuesday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to announce this news.

Schultz received the franchise tag from the Cowboys earlier this offseason. He's currently set to make $10.93 million this fall.

A long-term deal between Schultz and the Cowboys isn't imminent at this time, per Pelissero. Nonetheless, his return to the field could potentially smoothen out their negotiations.

Of course, Cowboys fans are thrilled that Schultz will report for the start of minicamp.

Schultz could've continued his holdout through minicamp, but it would've cost him some money.

If Schultz missed all three days of minicamp, he would've been fined a total of $96,877.

Now, the focus shifts over to Schultz's negotiations with the Cowboys.

Last season, Schultz had 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for the Cowboys. It was the best year of his young career.

The market for tight ends has been very lucrative in recent years. It's possible that Schultz will receive a large check before Week 1 of the regular season.