NFL World Reacts To Dan Orlovsky's Embarrassing Mistake

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky is being put on blast this week due to an unfortunate error he made while on air.

During a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky discussed Dak Prescott's career arc in Dallas.

Orlovsky turned a lot of heads when he said Prescott started struggling after the Cowboys lost DeMarco Murray.

"His play starts to decline because the team started to get picked away at talent-wise. They lost DeMarco Murray and some of their skill position players on offense," Orlovsky said. "Then they go get Amari Cooper. Amari Cooper comes in, Dak Prescott starts playing much better football."

The problem with this take is that Prescott was never teammates with Murray at any point in his career.

Unsurprisingly, fans aren't happy about this mistake from Orlovsky.

"These guys don't even know what they are talking about and they're getting paid to do so," one fan tweeted.

Some fans decided to have fun at Orlovsky's expense, creating fake scenarios that never happened in Prescott's career.

Others put a different spin on this joke.

To be honest, some of these fan reactions are truly hilarious.

Orlovsky is usually one of the best NFL analysts in the business. This was not one of his best moments though.