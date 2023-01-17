NFL World Reacts To Dan Quinn Coaching Search Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn may have earned himself a promotion with Monday night's performance against the Buccaneers.

Quinn's defense shut down Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the opening round of the playoffs. Clearly, that performance impressed a certain team in the AFC.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Colts put in a request to interview Quinn for their head-coaching vacancy.

Quinn already has an interview with the Broncos scheduled for this Friday. It's unclear if he'll meet with the Colts this week.

Nonetheless, the NFL world is fascinated by the idea of teams competing for Quinn this offseason.

Zac Stevens of DNVR said, "More competition for the Broncos for Dan Quinn."

"You put in a performance he put in yesterday, the number of interested teams are bound to go up," one person wrote.

"Not too shocked to see this," a Colts fan tweeted. "Interesting to watch."

"I like it," another fan commented.

Quinn was the head coach of the Falcons from 2015-2020. He had a 43-42 record during that stretch.

Time will tell if Quinn lands another head coaching gig in the NFL.