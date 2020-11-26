NFL World Reacts To Death Of Cowboys Coach Markus Paul

The NFL received heartbreaking news on Wednesday night, as Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul has passed away at the age of 54.

Paul had a medical emergency on Tuesday, which resulted in the Cowboys canceling team activities for the day. A little over 24 hours later, the team announced that it lost its assistant coach.

Dallas will certainly play with heavy hearts tomorrow against Washington, but so will the other NFL teams that were fortunate to have him on their coaching staff at some point during his career.

Several media members, players and teams have released statements on Paul and what he meant to them.

“All of us with the Giants, the Mara and Tisch families and the entire organization, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Markus Paul,” the New York Giants said in a statement. “Markus was a beloved member of our organization for several years.”

All of us with the Giants, the Mara and Tisch families and the entire organization, extend our deepest condolences on the passing of Markus Paul. Markus was a beloved member of our organization for several years. — New York Giants (@Giants) November 26, 2020

Cowboys broadcaster Brad Sham had a heartfelt message for Paul, saying “Beautiful soul, wonderful person and a leader in every way. Thankful for his presence.”

The loss of Markus Paul is just stunning. Beautiful soul, wonderful person and a leader in every way. Thankful for his presence💔🙏🏻🙏🏻 Impossible to understand. — Brad Sham (@Boys_Vox) November 25, 2020

Former Cowboys safety Kavon Frazier also reacted to the news of Paul’s death on social media, tweeting “Man…RIP Coach Markus Paul.”

Man… RIP Coach Markus Paul. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/YlOxrZqlju — Kavon Frazier (@Kay_BlackSimba) November 25, 2020

The Cowboys will almost certainly honor Paul before tomorrow’s game against the Washington Football Team. Hopefully they can make him proud with their performance.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Paul family during this time.