On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash between rivals.

While Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts were supposed to take center stage, it was the Manning brothers who stole the show once again. The pair had a few incredible guests on the show like Matthew Stafford and LeBron James.

During an appearance from their third guest, Chris Long, Eli had a little not safe for work moment. When talking about playing against Philadelphia Eagles fans, Eli joked that he would get the “double-birds” from young Eagles fans.

Instead of just talking about it, Eli actually flipped his middle fingers up on live television. He tried to play it off by saying he thinks ESPN can just blur it out, but that’s not exactly how live television works.

Of course, social media couldn’t get enough of it.

So Eli just did double middle fingers on ESPN. “I’m sure you can blur that out” he said. Not when you do it live Eli!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1N6pq6Uri4 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 28, 2021

Eagles fans rn: pic.twitter.com/3O3G3FYG0t — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 28, 2021

The youngest Manning brother went on to apologize for his conduct during the show on Monday night, but Chris Long couldn’t help but keep laughing.

Check it out.

Eli Manning apologizes for the double bird while Chris Long laughs through it. pic.twitter.com/s5kLwXS6zZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

The ManningCast has been social media gold for ESPN over the first three weeks of the season. Peyton and Eli’s banter and ability to break down the game has captured an incredible audience thus far.

With moments like this, they might be just getting started.