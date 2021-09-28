The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eli Manning’s NSFW Moment During Cowboys-Eagles Game

New York Giants QB Eli Manning waving as he walks off the field.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants waves to the fans as he leaves the field following his team's 36-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in a pivotal NFC East clash between rivals.

While Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts were supposed to take center stage, it was the Manning brothers who stole the show once again. The pair had a few incredible guests on the show like Matthew Stafford and LeBron James.

During an appearance from their third guest, Chris Long, Eli had a little not safe for work moment. When talking about playing against Philadelphia Eagles fans, Eli joked that he would get the “double-birds” from young Eagles fans.

Instead of just talking about it, Eli actually flipped his middle fingers up on live television. He tried to play it off by saying he thinks ESPN can just blur it out, but that’s not exactly how live television works.

Of course, social media couldn’t get enough of it.

The youngest Manning brother went on to apologize for his conduct during the show on Monday night, but Chris Long couldn’t help but keep laughing.

Check it out.

The ManningCast has been social media gold for ESPN over the first three weeks of the season. Peyton and Eli’s banter and ability to break down the game has captured an incredible audience thus far.

With moments like this, they might be just getting started.

