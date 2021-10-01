The Spun

NFL World Reacts To ESPN Analyst’s Dak Prescott Comments

Dak Prescott in the first half against New Orleans Saints.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles out ot the pocket during the first half of a NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule made headlines for comparing Dak Prescott to two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

“It’s like watching Peyton Manning, it’s like watching Drew Brees call the game at the line of scrimmage,” Rhule said. “I think what Dak’s doing right now is unbelievably impressive.”

On Friday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Ryan Clark responded to Rhule’s bold comparison for Prescott. Not only does he agree with Rhule’s stance on the Dallas Cowboys’ star quarterback, he believes Prescott is actually better than Brees was at this point in his career.

“I think Dak Prescott is better than Drew Brees was at this point in his career,” Clark said. “I think what happens is people start looking at Peyton Manning and Drew Brees and the totality of their career. Matt Rhule is talking about command of the offense. Dak Prescott has been starting since he was a rookie and he’s been winning games since he was a rookie.”

Clark then said Prescott could win more Super Bowls than Brees and Manning did if he keeps playing at this level.

Most NFL fans don’t agree with Clark’s take about Prescott winning multiple Super Bowls.

While Prescott certainly has the talent to lead the Cowboys to the promised land, fans need to see him win one Lombardi Trophy first before they entertain the idea of him having multiple rings.

Others, however, can see why Clark is so confident in Prescott having a Hall of Fame career.

“Just by reading this I was about to start trippin,” one fan said. “But when you think about it, it’s kinda a fair point.”

Prescott has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season, proving that he’s one of the few elite quarterbacks in today’s game.

We’ll see if Prescott can light up the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

