Ezekiel Elliott In Great Shape: NFL World Reacts

With training camp a little over a month away, it sounds like Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot is in the best shape of his career.

While on SiriusXM Radio this Wednesday, Cowboys defensive lineman Neville Gallimore raved about Elliott.

"Ezekiel Elliott is in the best shape I've ever seen him in," Gallimore said. "He's flying around the practice field. He's going to be awesome. He'll do special things this year."

This isn't the first time one of Elliott's teammates supported him this offseason. Zack Martin recently opened up about Elliott's toughness.

"He's a bulldog,'' Martin said, via NFL.com. "He loves this team and he gives everything of himself for this team. The last two years, that's shown. Think back to 2020. Half of the offense is out and Zeke is still in there carrying the ball 20 times a game. So, we've got a lot of love on this team for Zeke, and we're pumped to get him back going the right direction."

From the outside looking in, this sounds like promising news for the Cowboys.

On the flip side, there are plenty of fans who are tired of hearing that Elliott is in great shape. They want to see positive results every Sunday this fall.

Last season, Elliott had 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries. He was nursing a partially torn PCL in his knee for the second half of the year.

In the event Elliott returns to his All-Pro form this upcoming season, the Cowboys will be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.