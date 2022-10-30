NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Decision News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

After some back-and-forth about his availability during the week, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially inactive today.

Elliott is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and bruised thigh in his right leg, according to reports. By not playing today and having a bye next week, Elliott has some much-needed time to rest.

"Wise move to allow Elliott (knee) rest going into the bye - likely avoiding a repeat of 2021," said Cowboys writer Patrik Walker.

Not surprisingly, many people are expecting a big day for Tony Pollard with Zeke out. Pollard normally splits time with the seven-year vet, but should receive the bulk of the work today.

"Watch Pollard go Tf off," said one fan.

"Start #Cowboys RB Tony Pollard. This is (one of the reasons) why you drafted him," said fantasy analyst Devin Lange.

"I got Tony Pollard in fantasy," added another Twitter user.

At least one Chicago Bears fan is feeling more confident in his team with Elliott out though.

"No Noah Brown, no Elliot. Dak playing like a wet blanket. Bears by 20," he tweeted.

The Cowboys and Bears will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.