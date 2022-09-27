Look: NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 04: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by the defense of free safety Antoine Bethea #41 and free safety Jabrill Peppers #21 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on November 04, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott found the end zone in the third quarter against the New York Giants on Monday night.

Upon further review, it turns out the Giants made a huge mental error on the play where Elliott scored. They only had 10 men on the field.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic pointed out that Kayvon Thibodeaux, Adoree' Jackson and Cor'Dale Flott left the field before this snap happened. However, only Justin Ellis and Oshane Ximines came in.

If the Giants had 11 players on the field for this critical third down, they may have stopped Elliott from scoring.

Giants fans are sick to their stomachs after hearing this news.

"Very huge and egregious miscommunication mistake on McWinky Face," a Giants fan tweeted.

"Yeah forgive me for not being convinced that Daboll is the guy yet," another fan said. "This is unacceptable."

Elliott had a nice performance against the G-Men, rushing for 73 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

The Cowboys will try to keep things rolling on Sunday when they face the Washington Commanders.