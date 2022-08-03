NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott's Preseason Plan

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

When the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their preseason opener on Aug. 13, running back Ezekiel Elliott will most likely be watching from the sideline.

On Wednesday, Elliott revealed that he doesn't plan on suiting up for the preseason. He doesn't believe he needs extra snaps to get ready for Week 1.

"I've been playing football 20 years," Elliott said. "This is my 7th year [in the NFL]. I've seen a lot of football. I don't think I need a preseason game, especially with the joint practices [with the Broncos and Chargers]."

Judging by the reactions on social media, Cowboys fans have no issue with Elliott sitting out the preseason.

"With the way he looks in practice! He deserves all that time off," one fan tweeted. "He saves his body for the real games every year. Let the newer players play those games. They need the experience and evaluation."

"Great decision..... I would honestly only put Dak in on one drive every game of the preseason," another fan wrote.

Elliott is entering his seventh season with the Cowboys.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has said Elliott will be a "keystone player" for this year's squad. In order for that to happen, Elliott needs to be healthy.

Sitting out the preseason should ensure that Elliott will be at 100 percent for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.