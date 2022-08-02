NFL World Reacts To Former 1st Round Pick Arrest News

ATLANTA - DECEMBER 5: Rolando McClain #25 of the Alabama Crimson Tide carries a rose as he runs of the field after their 32-13 win against the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at Georgia Dome on December 5, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former first-round pick Rolando McClain has been arrested. According to TMZ Sports, McClain was arrested in Alabama.

McClain was reportedly going 70 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. When the police pulled him over, they smelt an odor of marijuana from his vehicle. They eventually found marijuana on him.

McClain told the police that he had a pistol inside of his vehicle. He claimed the firearm didn't belong to him.

It was determined that McClain didn't have a license to carry a concealed weapon.

When it was all said and done, McClain was booked on charges of speeding, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

The passenger in McClain's vehicle, Detrick Mostello, was also arrested. He was booked on the charge of misdemeanor unlawful possession of marijuana.

As you'd expect, NFL fans are disappointed that McClain is in legal trouble again.

McClain, the former No. 8 pick from the 2010 NFL Draft, played five seasons in the NFL. He spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

When he was on the field, McClain was a difference-maker. He compiled 407 total tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 26 passes defended, 9.5 sacks and four interceptions.