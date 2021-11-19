NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Amari Cooper News

The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after their dominating win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. Unfortunately, they got some bad news about star wide receiver Amari Cooper today.

Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier today. As a result, he has been ruled out of this Sunday’s massive game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cooper has started all nine games so far this season and is second on the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He has 44 receptions for 583 yards and five touchdowns to date. Needless to say, his lost production will be felt.

Some Cowboys fans on Twitter believe that the Cowboys might not be too adversely affected by the news. Others believe that the timing is yet another sign that the Kansas City Chiefs are extremely lucky this year:

Fantasy football owners naturally had some of the most pronounced reactions to the news:

Even worse for the Cowboys, the timing of his being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 will also ensure he’s home for Thanksgiving. He’s already been ruled out of next Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And so Amari Cooper also will be ineligible to play on Thanksgiving against the Raiders. https://t.co/z2Ce4ImSOz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-2 thanks to the No. 1 offense in the NFL. They’re averaging over 31 points a game and are dominating the league through the air and the ground.

Fortunately, the Cowboys have weapons for days and actually may not miss Amari Cooper all that much.

But they still need to be on top of their game to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

What kind of an impact will losing Amari Cooper have this Sunday?