On the final play of the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the New England Patriots two weeks ago, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that injury has lingered and could threaten his status for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy offered some skepticism on whether or not Prescott would be able to play. “It’s more than just one game,” McCarthy said. “We’re obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play.”

Later Friday afternoon, the Cowboys announced Prescott is “questionable” for Sunday’s game. Fans are worried they might have to watch backup quarterback Cooper Rush instead of Prescott.

Here’s some of the reaction to the Prescott news from around social media.

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence in Rush – which some fans took as a hint at who the starter might be on Sunday night.

“I think he’s just outstanding at executing our offense,” Jones said. “He really makes outstanding decisions. He gives us the ability to maximize our supporting cast around him. We have the full playbook with him. That’s a big deal.”

Prescott hasn’t been ruled out, but the lingering issue isn’t a great sign.

Dallas and Minnesota kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Will Prescott be on the field?