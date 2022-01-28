NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kellen Moore News

On Friday morning, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on a local radio show.

While he was on the show, he spoke about the Cowboys coaching staff. Although he remained silent on Mike McCarthy’s future last week, Jones made it clear McCarthy was never in danger of losing his job.

He also revealed the team inked defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to a new contract. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, however, remained the only question mark heading into Friday.

Earlier this morning, Jones made it clear he thinks Moore will be back with the team for the 2022 season. “I believe he’ll be back next year,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

It didn’t take long for Cowboys fans to start reacting to the news on social media. Some are for the move, while others wished Moore found a job elsewhere.

Kellen Moore was one of the hottest names in coaching before the Cowboys suffered their brutal loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

That loss might have kept the Cowboys coaching staff together for another season.