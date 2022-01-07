NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Kellen Moore News

The Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing several top head coaching candidates for the job vacated by Urban Meyer earlier last month. Among those candidates is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

On Friday, the Jaguars reportedly interviewed Moore for their head coaching position. The 33-year-old offensive coordinator has helped lead the Cowboys to a top two offense for the second time in three years.

Moore’s offense also just won the NFC East title. The Cowboys will host a playoff game in just a few days, which could significantly add to (or subtract from) his coaching resume.

Jacksonville Jaguars fans (and to a lesser degree, Boise State fans) seem very intrigued by the move. Many believe that he would be an ideal fit given his status as a QB guru.

Now THIS peaks my interest 👀 https://t.co/elzrM2zMNa — Troy King (@TKingMode) January 7, 2022

Now this I REALLY like. https://t.co/plF1Kc25Pp — Wyatt 🥃 (@WyattB_FF) January 7, 2022

I don’t know if anyone can fix the Jaguars, but if anyone can it’s Kellen Moore. #OnceABroncoAlwaysABronco https://t.co/pIzNChecq1 — Bronco Bleymaier (College Football Analyst) (@BroncoBleymaier) January 7, 2022

May not be the answer, but the Jags should look at a Lawrence-friendly coach above all else. https://t.co/qwb1cG8hno — Taylor Christianson (@mysleepers) January 7, 2022

Kellen Moore went 50-3 as a starter at Boise State, but went undrafted and rarely ever played in the NFL. After a six-year NFL career, Moore retired and joined the Dallas Cowboys as their quarterbacks coach.

Moore quickly proved to have a knack for the job as the Cowboys had a terrific season in 2018. And over the last three years he’s done even better as their offensive coordinator.

For a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a generational prospect at quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, they could use someone with a knack for offense.

Would Kellen Moore be the right fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars?