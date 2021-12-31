NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon.

Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This will be the third game that Neal has had to miss this season due to the virus. He had to miss one because of a positive test and then a second one before this due to being a close contact.

Cowboys LB Keanu Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. He’s been placed on Reserve/COVID-19, which means for a third time he will miss a game because of the virus this season (once as close contact). Neal wasn’t fully vaccinated to begin season. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 31, 2021

Neal has been having a stellar year for the Cowboys and has 67 total tackles (40 solo) with one sack. He was coming off a good performance against Washington last Sunday when he finished with five total tackles (three solo).

The NFL world had their reactions on social media when this news was announced.

Keanu won’t be back next szn. Kearse should see his snaps this week on the line tbh. Help contain kyler https://t.co/09BmNk88et — COWBOYS 11-4 ✭ (@Jamesstewarttt_) December 31, 2021

Cowboys currently have three linebackers on active roster: Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford. Gifford, a core special teamer, has played 16 defensive snaps in 2021. Team has one LB, newly signed Devante Bond, on practice squad. His Saturday elevation is likely https://t.co/9IhVdIQ2sq — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 31, 2021

Not again! Linebacker is our weakest depth too https://t.co/xEzr8GkwQu — Michael DeMaio (@GodTeams) December 31, 2021

Oh come on — Artemyeet (@artemyeet) December 31, 2021

Dallas will look to get to 12-4 overall as it continues to battle for the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, Arizona will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.