NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tough Cowboys News

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 21: A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 21, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got some unfortunate news on linebacker Keanu Neal on Friday afternoon.

Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time this season. That means he will have to miss Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This will be the third game that Neal has had to miss this season due to the virus. He had to miss one because of a positive test and then a second one before this due to being a close contact.

Neal has been having a stellar year for the Cowboys and has 67 total tackles (40 solo) with one sack. He was coming off a good performance against Washington last Sunday when he finished with five total tackles (three solo).

The NFL world had their reactions on social media when this news was announced.

Dallas will look to get to 12-4 overall as it continues to battle for the top seed in the NFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, Arizona will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

