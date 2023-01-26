NFL World Reacts To Interesting Kellen Moore Development

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had his season-ending news conference on Thursday. Interestingly enough, he was unwilling to comment on who'll be his offensive coordinator next season.

"Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated," McCarthy told reporters.

Moore just wrapped up his fourth season as the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys. His unit averaged 27.5 points per game, which ranked fourth in the league.

On one hand, there are fans in Dallas who believe McCarthy should bring in a new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. On the other hand, there are people who find it ridiculous that Moore's job security is even in question.

"YES! Pack him up in a little suitcase and send him to Boise, Idaho," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "warming up the ole blame the OC even though we were top 5 in ppg move lol how ridiculous."

"As much as Cowboys fans hate Moore he’s so much better than any other option," a Giants fan wrote on Twitter.

Moore interviewed for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He lost out to former Colts head coach Frank Reich.

The Cowboys will have an important decision to make on Moore in the coming days.